The Bond Fund (THOPX) outperformed its benchmarks in Q1 2025, driven by strong returns in asset-backed securities and select corporate bonds.
We have repositioned the Fund defensively, increasing yield, reducing hybrid exposure, and boosting allocations to high-quality corporates and Treasuries.
Despite economic uncertainty from potential tariffs, the Fund’s higher yield and improved credit quality should cushion performance in volatile markets.
Given its 5.22% SEC yield and defensive posture, the Fund offers an attractive risk/reward profile versus longer bonds and equities in uncertain times.
Performance
The Bond Fund (MUTF:THOPX) produced a total return of 2.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Government/Credit 1-5 Year Index, which returned 2.02% and as compared to the Bloomberg U.S. Credit 1-5 Year Index, which