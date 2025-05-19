Thompson LargeCap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- LargeCap Fund (THPGX) outperformed the S&P 500 in Q1 2025, returning -1.73% versus -4.27% for the benchmark.
- We see parallels between today’s AI investment boom and the late 1990s internet infrastructure cycle, positioning the portfolio for a potential sector rotation.
- Recent fund outperformance was driven by declines in AI stocks and gains in previously overlooked sectors like Consumer Discretionary.
- Market anxiety stems from new tariff policy uncertainty and stretched valuations in AI stocks; we expect continued recognition of value discrepancies over time.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.
Recommended For You
About THPGX Ticker
Compare to Peers