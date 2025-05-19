Blaize Holdings: High Stakes Bullish Thesis Needs At Least Another Year To Play Out
Summary
- Blaize Holdings, Inc. remains a Strong Buy for me, driven by its niche Edge AI focus and strong forward guidance for 2025-2026.
- Despite a 60% stock drop since my last coverage, my thesis is unchanged as key revenue is expected later in 2025 and 2026. I see Q1 as a transitory quarter.
- Significant risks include heavy dilution (25-45% by 2026), reliance on management's guidance, and high volatility typical of SPAC microcaps.
- I see BZAI stock as an asymmetric, high-risk AI bet with moonshot potential, but recommend only a small portfolio allocation due to inherent risks.
