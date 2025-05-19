Janus Henderson Multi-Sector Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
Summary

  • Recent spread widening has improved fixed income valuations, making diversified bond exposure critical amid ongoing market and policy uncertainty.
  • Our underweight duration and overweight credit risk allocations detracted from relative performance, but we see value in select corporate and securitized sectors.
  • We favor maximizing income per unit of volatility, emphasizing bond selection and credit quality over macro bets in this 'carry' market.
  • Despite near-term volatility, diversified fixed income offers attractive yields, lower volatility than equities, and portfolio ballast during equity market turbulence.

Businessman hand holding light bulb with network icons on planning finance solution, analysis and social media , innovation business idea concept.

Athitat Shinagowin

At a glance

  • Performance
    • The Fund returned 2.09% and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index returned 2.78%.
  • Contributors/detractors
    • Our underweight allocation to duration detracted, as did our overweight allocation to credit spread risk.
  • Outlook
    • Recent spread widening has improved

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management.

