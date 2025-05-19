Cisco Earnings Summary: 5% Free Cash Flow Yield Is A Big Plus
Summary
- Cisco managed to generate a 4% upside in EPS, with a $0.96 print (versus the $0.92 estimate) on a 1% revenue upside surprise.
- The Splunk acquisition is likely the bigger deal for Cisco, as the acquisition greatly enlarges the security division at Cisco, and is expected to be an area of growth for the network giant.
- This blog’s internal model values Cisco closer to $70–$75, so the discount to perceived fair value isn’t that yawning, while Morningstar’s fair value is mid-$50s.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
