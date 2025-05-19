Microsoft Brings AI Agents To Life

As exciting as the world of AI-powered large language models (LLMs) may be, it’s clear that the tech industry is now moving beyond the core capabilities that these generative AI tools enable and moving into AI-powered agents. At the company’s developer-focused Build
- The buzzphrase Microsoft used at its developer-focused Build event is the agentic web, but the agent-based opportunities that the company described aren’t limited to the web or cloud-based applications. Several of the more interesting and potentially impactful announcements were related to AI agents and applications running on PCs.
- On the development side, the company debuted the Github Copilot coding agent, designed to make the process of creating AI-powered applications and other agents much easier. For non-programmer users, it debuted a set of low-code/no code tools for agent creation, including Copilot Studio.
- With the launch of Copilot Tuning, Microsoft is making it simple for end-users to use their own content to fine-tune an existing LLM and use it to create their own agent capable of performing tasks that they typically do.
- In addition to offering a range of new agent-related tools, Microsoft also made several significant announcements related to developing standards at Build.
