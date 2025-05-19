MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reported strong performance for FY 2025, yet shares corrected on the back of weak guidance for the year ahead. My hypothesis is that the recent bounce back has placed MDB in an overvalued zone
MongoDB: Valuations Stretched, Needs Perfection To Deliver
Summary
- Even under extremely bullish DCF assumptions, MongoDB, Inc.'s intrinsic value falls short of current price, indicating little upside and stretched valuation.
- MDB benefits from AI in later phases; current earnings don't reflect transformative gains, unlike earlier beneficiaries like chipmakers or hyperscalers.
- Weak FY 2026 guidance, macro uncertainty, and slower enterprise spending suggest near-term execution challenges are not fully priced in.
- MDB’s long-term potential is intact, but current levels offer poor risk-reward; better re-entry lies below $150.
