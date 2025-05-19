Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum Conference Call May 19, 2025 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Girouard - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Ramsey El-Assal

All right, all ready. Welcome back. I am very happy to welcome Dave Girouard, Founder and CEO of Upstart to our conference today. Dave, thanks so much for joining us. It's always a pleasure to talk to you.

Dave Girouard

Thank you.

Ramsey El-Assal

Fresh glass of water for you as well. Before we begin, I'd like to quickly read the following. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that relate to future results and events, which are based on Upstart's information available as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The discussion may also include non-GAAP financial measures, which are not a substitute for GAAP results. Please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC and its IR website for additional information including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, along with other disclosures.

Dave Girouard

Good stuff.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ramsey El-Assal

Yes. I think we're done now. No, I'm just kidding. So I attended your AI Analyst Day last week, which was fascinating, and I wanted to delve in the business. Maybe first, you could give us a little macro commentary, a little macro flavor. You guys have a privileged view of things. What are you seeing out there in terms of state of the consumer?

Dave Girouard

Sure. Yes. Our business is very attuned to consumer financial health, is probably a way to put it. A little different than what most of the market pays attention to, which is maybe just like how much they're spending and as their spending. We don't have