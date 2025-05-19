Retail Sales And PPI Support Our StagDeflation Call

  • Retail sales control group printed weak for April, coming in at negative .2% vs. expectations of positive .3%. The control group figure is critical, as that is the number that feeds through to GDP growth for the quarter.
  • In addition, PPI was negative .5% vs. expectations of positive .2%. CPI and PPI imply that PCE core come in at .2% and roll down slightly to 2.6% Y/Y.
  • We continue to believe the US economy is in StagDeflation, as the key leading indicators of inflation, the money supply and oil, both point to deflation, as both are strongly negative Y/Y.

Originally published on May 17, 2025

