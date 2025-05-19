President Donald Trump’s first overseas trip since returning to the White House turned a lot of heads across the aerospace & defense and semiconductor industries last week. Over the course of just a few days, he visited three key Persian Gulf states—Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
U.S. Defense And AI Companies Poised To Dominate Middle East Spending Wave
Summary
- Massive U.S.-Gulf arms and commercial deals, highlighted by a $142 billion Saudi arms agreement, signal historic demand for American defense companies.
- Gulf states are investing heavily in AI and semiconductor infrastructure, with NVIDIA poised to benefit from multi-billion-dollar chip sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
- Boeing's record $96 billion aircraft order from Qatar Airways underscores aviation's enduring strategic and economic significance in the region.
- With global military spending at all-time highs and NATO raising targets, I see strong, multi-sector investment opportunities in defense, semiconductors, AI, and aerospace.
