Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FFXDF) (FIH.U:CA), a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, is an investment holding company focused on India. It invests in public and private equities and debt in India and Indian businesses, or non-Indian companies with predominantly Indian
Fairfax India: I Am Buying On Bangalore Bounce
Summary
- FIHU offers unique India exposure, led by the Watsa family, but has lagged India ETFs long-term due to high fees and volatility.
- Recent performance has improved, driven by the BIAL stake increase and its first-ever operating profit, now over half of FIHU's assets.
- Despite 10% long-term book value growth, recent years saw declines and negative cash flow, with book value now below 2021 levels.
- Given BIAL's positive developments, I rate FIHU a speculative buy with a tight stop, planning to initiate a position at the next open.
