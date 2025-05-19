Aeva Technologies: Pump The Brakes (Rating Downgrade)

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Aeva Technologies has surged over 200% on fresh deal announcements, but actual revenues remain limited compared to peers.
  • Recent deals in industrial automation and traffic management are promising, yet major auto OEM opportunities won't materialize until 2027 or later.
  • Despite targeting 80-100% sales growth this year, consensus estimates for 2025 and 2026 remain modest, and cash burn raises dilution risks.
  • After the massive rally, the stock is attractively priced compared to peers and now trading at over 22x 2026 sales targets.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Warning light for brake system Did you forget to release the handbrake?

deepblue4you

The Lidar sector remains very dynamic with Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) the favorite flavor of 2025. The stock has soared with the company announcing multiple promising new opportunities, but Aeva has reported limited actual revenues. My

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to end May, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.2K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News