Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Analysis Fundamental as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Nike: Gearing Up For A Turnaround
Summary
- Nike is a global leader in sportswear, with a strong cash position and good management that can make a turnaround story.
- The sportswear industry is highly competitive, but Nike's momentum and restructure plan make the company a BUY opportunity.
- Nike's has a competitive advantage due to its geographical expansion and strong management team.
- Despite recent stock price drops due to geopolitics uncertainties, Nike's long-term prospects and financial health make its current price attractive.
- Forecasting based on macroeconomic factors and company's historical data yield a target price of $116.40.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.