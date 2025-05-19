Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael O’Leary - Group Chief Executive Officer

Neil Sorahan - Group Chief Financial Officer

Edward Wilson - Chief Executive Officer, Ryanair DAC

Darrell Hughes - Chief People Officer

Jason McGuinness - Director of Commercial

John Hurley - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Furlong - Davy

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Alex Irving - Bernstein

Dudley Shanley - Goodbody

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Ruairi Cullinane - RBC

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Gerald Khoo - Panmure Liberum

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Alex Paterson - Peel Hunt

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Ryanair Holdings plc FY '25 Earnings Release. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Michael O'Leary, Group CEO of Ryanair Holdings begin. Michael, please go ahead when you're ready.

Michael O’Leary

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair full year results conference call. We have all of the management on various calls, as I'm now trying to distribute some of the questions around as best we can.

I'll take it briefly, you've seen this morning, we released the numbers on ryanair.com website. We reported a full year profit of after tax of EUR1.6 billion compared to a prior year profit after tax of EUR1.92 billion. The reason for the decline in profitability was due to a 7% decline in airfares last year, a number I think we're particularly proud of that fair decline drove traffic growth of 9% to a new record of 200 million passenger despite repeated Boeing delivery delays last summer.

While average fares