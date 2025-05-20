Growth and cyclicals have led the S&P 500’s rally in the last month. Keep in mind that equities bottomed back on April 7, but gains have been intense just in the last few weeks. Industrials, specifically, has performed well, with gains coming from diverse and economically
3M: High Valuation, But The Chart Points To Potentially Explosive Gain
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on 3M, citing slightly high valuation and a technical chart with strong potential, amid recent outperformance versus the S&P 500.
- Q1 results were solid, with strong operating performance and raised dividend, but macro and litigation risks persist.
- Guidance for 2025 EPS remains positive, and the recent PFAS settlement adds clarity, though sellside sentiment has cooled.
- A breakout above $156 could trigger bullish momentum to near $190, but the current valuation keeps me cautious for now.
