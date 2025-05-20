2025: Breathtaking Ups And Downs Going Nowhere - How I Repositioned

Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • After months of volatility, major indexes are essentially flat year-to-date, making recent market turmoil unproductive.
  • Given ongoing political and economic uncertainty, I expect continued market turbulence and believe prioritizing safety and steady income will see us through.
  • I favor utilities, quality preferred shares, precious metals, and select foreign bargains for their stability, income, and liquidity.
  • Now is not the time for aggressive growth investing; instead, I'm focused on defensive, income-generating assets.

Portrait of senior couple on couch inside home

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This time, like all times, is a very good one if we but know what to do with it." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

We finally made it to where we were at the end of

a man and a woman standing on a beach next to a boat

"October. This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August, and February." – Mark Twain

I am Joseph Shaefer, an analyst and author. I spent 36 years in military service and am a former college professor. I retired as a senior executive at Charles Schwab to do what I like best: Invest wisely.

This article was written by

26.02K Followers
Joseph Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence. He is also a former university professor and a retired Senior V.P. at Charles Schwab & Co.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of my wealth management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence, not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

