Tesla's Future: Robotaxi Dreams Meet Overbought Signals
Summary
- Tesla's recent rally is driven by optimism around robotaxi and AI initiatives, not core EV sales, which are declining in China and Europe.
- Despite strong cash flow and bullish technicals, Tesla's valuation is extremely high, with a forward P/E around 183x and overbought RSI signals.
- Robotaxi is a potential game-changer, but execution risks and regulatory hurdles remain; success could transform Tesla's business model and justify its premium.
- Given sky-high expectations and unproven catalysts, I rate Tesla as a Hold—enjoy the upside, but stay cautious and watch for execution on innovation.
