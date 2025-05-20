TMR Capital Q1 2025 Quarterly Letter

monsitj

TMR Long Short Opportunities, LP

Russell Eureka Gross 16.2% Net 2000 Long Short HFIndex Sep 2020 - Dec 2020 19.2% 12.4% 19.9% 11.8% 2021 14.1% 14.6% 10.3% 2022 11.0% 7.1% -20.5% -8.0% 2023 27.9% 21.7% 20.5% 16.8% 9.0% 2024 -5.4% 15.7% -5.8% 11.7% -9.5% 9.1% 2025 126.5% 80.2% 36.2% -0.3% Cumulative 32.5% Annualized 21.2% 14.9% 7.5% 6.9% Click to enlarge

TMR Partners Long Only, LP

Eureka Gross Net Russell 2000 Long Short HF Index Oct 2019 - Dec 2019 0.5% 0.0% 9.9% 4.9% 2020 63.3% 44.5% 19.9% 18.7% 2021 13.3% 8.9% 14.6% 10.3% 2022 7.4% 4.3% -20.5% -8.0% 2023 28.8% 21.1% 16.8% 9.0% 2024 34.2% 25.3% 11.7% 9.1% 2025 -14.3% -14.8% -9.5% -0.3% Cumulative 195.8% 111.9% 41.5% 48.7% Annualized 23.4% 15.6% 6.9% 8.0% Click to enlarge

Markets have experienced the highest volatility since Covid. In times of crises, correlations go to 1:

Morgan Stanley QDS

While most investment funds de-grossed, dampened their net exposure, and “upgraded” their long book to include super high quality, predictable, low beta names with no negative tariff exposure, we have leaned into the volatility, buying dislocated names most negatively affected by the tariff announcements (we have since exited some at large profits).

Source:Deutsche Bank Asset Allocation

Source:Deutsche Bank Asset Allocation

The biggest losers in this bear market have been former AI darlings and “obvious” tariff losers such as many retailers and certain semis. We re-entered AI favorites such as CLS and MU, and bought “obvious” tariff losers such as RH and a small position in W. Many of these stocks declined 50-75% from their highs earlier in 2025. We averaged down in late February, March, and part of April.

While this hurt our performance in February and March, we are now up 5.7% YTD while the Russell 2000 (RTY) is still down 9%. Furthermore, several of our longs could still double from todays prices if we get positive news on the tariff situation – and even then they would still be flat YTD.

To be clear, since the beginning of the year, we have viewed the overall market in the US as unattractive. In our previous letter, we showed a chart by JP Morgan that illustrated that every time the S&P 500 forward P/E multiple got to c.23x, the returns over the next decade have been flat to negative. So why own any stocks if we believe the US stock market indexes have a decent chance of being flat for the next decade? Because we own a concentrated portfolio of undervalued securities with attractive idiosyncratic stories. The market was flat from 2000-2010, yet several long only and long/short funds produced strong returns.

While we have views on the macro, we make investment decisions based on bottoms-up fundamental analysis. Our net exposure continues to remain dynamic, as it has since inception of the fund.

Portfolio Position Update

Long Restoration Hardware (RH)

Stock went from 451 earlier this year to a low of 145 and now back to 205 from tariff/consumer discretionary spend concerns despite business re-accelerating from the largest product refresh in the company’s history.

RH is a leading retail and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. Furniture accounts for over 65% of its revenue. They have more than 80 retail (galleries) and over 40 outlet (damaged/returned products) stores.

RH benefits from scale advantages and intangible assets as the market leader in the high-end luxury home furnishing industry.

The stock has compounded at a 18% CAGR since it went public in 2012. This can be attributed to RH’s brand and premium position in the industry, as well as Garry’s bold capital allocation decisions.

RH has aggressively re-invested its FCF into opening new stores, improving stores, and sales & marketing. Occasionally, when the stock became depressed, RH has executed unusually large and rapid share buybacks. RH repurchased 50% of its shares in two months in 2017. More recently, RH repurchased 1/3 of its shares from 2022-2023.

RH is experiencing the “worst housing market in 30 years” in terms of home furnishing. They have continued to invest aggressively and currently going through their largest product transformation in their history, which is driving their recent growth and market share gains. Their transformation includes:

A massive 80% refresh of their product lineup, the largest in the company’s history. This is substantially more than their typical 15-20% refresh rate. Introduction of new collections and brand extensions.The company plans to fully transition their product lineup over a 12-month period, with multiple “contacts” (product releases) scheduled throughout 2025 and much more as part of the transformation.

The transformation has already led to growth acceleration and market share gains in the recent quarter.

As the industry recovers, and RH’s own initiatives take fold, revenue should grow 15-20% over the next 2-3 years while EPS grows 50%+ each year for the next 2-3 years. We think this is a multi-bagger at current prices.

This material does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any interests in TMR Partners Long Short Opportunities Variable Net, LP (“TMR Variable Net”) and/or TMR Partners Long Short Opportunities, LP (“TMR Long Short”), both Delaware limited partnerships (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”), which such offer will only be made via a confidential private placement memorandum (the “Memorandum”) pertaining to such Fund. An investment in the Funds is speculative and is subject to a risk of loss, including a risk of loss of principal. There is no secondary market for interests in the Funds and none is expected to develop. No assurance can be given that the Funds will achieve their objective or that an investor will receive a return of all or part of its investment. All statements herein are qualified in their entirety by reference to the relevant Fund Memorandum, and to the extent that this document contradicts that Memorandum, the Memorandum shall govern in all respects. All Fund investors must be verifiable accredited investors. This material is confidential and may not be distributed or reproduced in whole or in part without the express written consent of TMR Capital LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Investment Manager”). the information in this document is not personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation on the part of the Investment Manager. No representation, warranty, or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document, and no liability is accepted as to the accuracy or completeness of any such information or opinions. This material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal, or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal, and accounting advisers before engaging in any investment transaction. In the case of both TMR Partners Long Short Opportunities Variable Net , LP and TMR Long Short, the performance data discussed herein reflect the deduction of: (i) an annual asset management fee of 2.0%, charged quarterly; (ii) a performance allocation of 20%, taken annually, subject to a “high water mark;” and (III) transaction fees and other expenses actually incurred. Results were achieved using the investment strategies described in the Memorandum. Results are compared to the performance of the S&P 500 Index and the Eurekahedge Long Short Equities Hedge Fund Index (collectively, the “Comparative Indexes”) for informational purposes only. The Fund’s investment program does not mirror any of the Comparative Indexes and the volatility of the Fund’s investment program may be materially different from the volatility of the Comparative Indexes. The securities included in the Comparative Indexes are not necessarily included in the Fund’s investment program and criteria for inclusion in the Comparative Indexes are different than criteria for investment by the Fund. The performance of the Comparative Indexes reflects the reinvestment of dividends, as appropriate. This material contains certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding market trends, investment strategy, and the future asset allocation of the Funds, including indicative guidelines regarding position limits, exposures, position sizing, diversification, and other indications regarding the Funds’ strategies. These projections and guidelines are included for illustrative purposes only, are inherently predictive, speculative, and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The guidelines included herein do not reflect strict rules or limitations on any Fund’s investment program and that Fund may deviate from the guidelines described herein. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, projections, and guidelines, and no assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realized or followed, as described. These forward-looking statements will not necessarily be updated in the future. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.