Cash Balance Plan Performance 2021-2024

May 20, 2025 6:58 AM ETUS30Y
Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • In this article, we analyze the retirement income “performance” of various plan designs over the period 2021-2024.
  • The traditional cash balance plan provides stable but modest growth tied to 30-year Treasury yields.
  • The market-based cash balance plan fluctuates based on returns on the 2030 TDF, just like the DC plan.

A senior couple embracing on a public bench in a park

Catherine Delahaye

Originally published on May 12, 2025

By Michael Barry, President, O3 Plan Advisory Services

In this article, we analyze the retirement income “performance” of various plan designs over the period 2021–2024.

Specifically, we consider the retirement income a

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US30Y--
United States 30-Year Bond Yield

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News