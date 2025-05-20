VGT Vs. QQQ: Which Is The Best Growth ETF?
Summary
- Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares offers slightly lower fees and broader tech sector exposure but is more top-heavy and excludes major tech names like Amazon, Google, and Meta.
- Invesco QQQ Trust ETF provides access to the full Magnificent 7, is less top-heavy, and includes non-tech growth leaders, but at a slightly higher expense ratio.
- VGT has outperformed QQQ over the past decade, but its long-term performance since inception has been below that of QQQ.
- Both ETFs are strong growth options; the choice depends on your preference for pure tech exposure (VGT) or broader growth with arguably more diversification (QQQ).
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
