While difficult to explain, seasonal trends have defined markets for a very long time. And while it’s also true that trading stocks based solely on the calendar is not a winning strategy, being aware of seasonal biases offers some advantages. This
Seasonal Weakness Is A Bigger Risk This Year
Summary
- While not guaranteed, historical data implies that summer and early fall are times of seasonal weakness, often resulting in lower returns for stocks.
- Momentum tends to impact seasonality, with years of negative momentum further exacerbating negative seasonality.
- Along with concerns around seasonality, extended valuations and a volatile start to 2025 have led investors to question whether earnings estimates may be too high.
- With economic expectations falling, I recommend a focus on names with strong analyst revisions and high cash-flow momentum.
