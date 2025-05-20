BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BlackRock
4.93K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The fund posted returns of 3.31% (Institutional shares) and 3.24% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the health care, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • The largest detractor was security selection in the communication services, utilities, and materials sectors.

Six stacks of coloured coins with more coins falling onto them

Richard Drury

Average annual total returns (%) as of 3/31/25

1Q25 (not annualized)

YTD (not annualized)

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Institutional

3.31

3.31

5.86

7.40

17.35

8.03

Investor A (Without Sales Charge)

3.24

This article was written by

BlackRock
4.93K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

About MABAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MABAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MABAX
--
MCBAX
--
MDBAX
--
MRBVX
--
MBVKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News