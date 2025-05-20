|
Average annual total returns (%) as of 3/31/25
BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of 3.31% (Institutional shares) and 3.24% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the health care, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors.
- The largest detractor was security selection in the communication services, utilities, and materials sectors.
