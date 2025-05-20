|
Average annual total returns(%) as of 3/31/25
BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The fund posted returns of -7.32% (Institutional shares) and -7.39% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the first quarter of 2025.
- The fund’s outperformance of its benchmark was driven by sentiment measures.
- From a sector-positioning perspective, the fund remained largely neutral.
