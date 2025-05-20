Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: CATL Soars In Hong Kong Debut

Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of CATL, the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries, jumped around 13% on Tuesday on their first day of trading in Hong Kong, following a $4.6 billion capital raise in the biggest initial public offering globally so far this year.

CATL - or Contemporary Amperex Technology - sold more than 135 million shares at their maximum offer price, 263 Hong Kong dollars ($33.6) each.

Its shares rose after they started trading at 296 Hong Kong dollars ($37.80), 12.5% higher than their offer price. They were up about 13% by midday.

CATL supplies batteries to automakers such as Tesla (TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Ford Motor (F), and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF) (OTCPK:MBGYY).

It has 13 battery manufacturing bases, of which 11 are in China, one is in Germany and one in Hungary. It is also actively advancing its JV factory with Stellantis (STLA) in Spain, and battery value chain projects in Indonesia.

The Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te said that trade tensions between the U.S. and Taiwan are just “frictions between friends”.

For a long time, the United States and Taiwan have "cooperated and have also encouraged each other to grow," he said. "There are bound to be frictions between friends, but they can eventually be reconciled."

"Even if there are differences of opinion, as long as there is a foundation of trust and sincere dialogue, they can understand each other better and deepen their friendship," he stated.

As part of broad levies issued against all U.S. trading partners, U.S. President Donald Trump placed 32% levies on all imports from Taiwan. The duties were later reduced to 10% for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

Round one of negotiations was held last month by officials from both parties, and there will be more in the upcoming weeks.

A Georgia superior court has ruled that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) can proceed with a lawsuit against CrowdStrike (CRWD).

The airline is suing for damages over a July 2024 outage that resulted in 7,000 canceled flights and brought the carrier’s operations to a standstill at its major hubs.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe ruled that the airline can sue the cybersecurity firm for “gross negligence and computer trespass,” that resulted in “significant business and operational losses” during the global disruption to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows operating systems.

As the hardest hit among the legacy carriers, Delta (NYSE:DAL) claims the outage resulted in $500M in lost revenue and potential costs to compensate customers.

Following the incident, CrowdStrike (CRWD) rejected Delta’s (NYSE:DAL) claims that the firm was to blame for extended flight disruptions.

Delta (DAL) also faces lawsuits from passengers impacted by the disruption.

