U.S. Assets Still Core To Portfolios
Summary
- Moody’s U.S. debt downgrade highlights key challenges. We weigh long-term scenarios but still see U.S. assets playing a core role in global portfolios.
- U.S. stocks rose 2% last week after a tech driven rally, with the S&P 500 up 22% from its April lows. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ticked up on the week.
- This week we watch global flash PMIs for early signs of the business sentiment impact of U.S.-China trade de-escalation. Yet the data will likely remain volatile.
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.