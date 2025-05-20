Janus Henderson Global Adaptive Capital Growth Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
Summary

  • Portfolio underperformed benchmark due to underweight fixed income and overweight U.S. equities amid heightened volatility and global trade uncertainty.
  • Non-U.S. equities outperformed U.S. stocks, benefiting from economic and policy uncertainty in the U.S. and expectations of increased fiscal spending abroad.
  • Market risks remain elevated from trade tensions, AI sector overvaluation, and unpredictable policy shifts, but volatility may offer opportunities for disciplined investors.
  • U.S. fixed income appears attractive, while non-U.S. fixed income is less so; risk management and global diversification remain key in this uncertain environment.

At a glance

  • Performance
    • The Portfolio returned -1.50% (gross) and the 80%MSCI ACWI / 20% Bloomberg Glb Agg 3-5 Yr Index returned -0.43%.
  • Contributors/detractors
    • Underweight exposure to fixed income securities detracted from relative performance. An overweight position

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

