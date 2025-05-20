Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 1.36% (gross) and the MSCI World Health Care Index SM returned 5.29%.
  • Positioning in biotechnology weighed on relative returns, while an underweight to life sciences tools and services contributed to performance.
  • Despite near-term healthcare policy uncertainty, we believe the sector’s innovation remains intact and that its defensive qualities will continue to appeal to investors.

Performance - USD (%)

Returns

Cumulative 1Q25

Cumulative YTD

Annualized 1 Yr

Annualized 3 Yr

Annualized 5 Yr

Annualized 10 Yr

Since Inception (01/01/99)

Composite (pure gross*)

1.36

1.36

-1.83

6.29

11.00

7.36

11.49

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management.

