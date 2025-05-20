Janus Henderson Growth And Income Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.57K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Our portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by focusing on high-quality, dividend growth stocks during a volatile, risk-off quarter.
  • We remain cautiously optimistic on economic growth, seeing value in oversold cyclical and growth-oriented sectors despite tariff and policy uncertainty.
  • Defensive sectors and dividend payers outperformed, while AI and tech names faced short-term pressure but retain strong long-term fundamentals.
  • We favor companies with consistent cash flows, healthy balance sheets, and exposure to long-term trends like AI and healthcare to buffer against volatility.

3d render of ROI concept, Return on investment, people managing financial chart, profit income. Isolated on blue background

Grayscale Studio

At a glance

  • Performance
    • The Portfolio returned -4.15% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned -4.27%.
  • Contributors/detractors
    • Stock selection in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in communication services and utilities

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.57K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JAGIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JAGIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JDNNX
--
JAGIX
--
JGINX
--
JNGIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News