The sheer amount of information sharing in today's world can often send one into a tizzy, especially if linked to a substantial event like Moody's (NYSE:MCO) recent downgrade of U.S. debt. I know you're likely tired of hearing
TLT: Doubling Down On Our Bullish Outlook
Summary
- A fundamental analysis paired with a modelling process suggests that longer-term yields remain overzealous.
- We think iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF can benefit if the market wakes up to the realities of lower justified real rates, lower term premiums, and the convexity-conducive environment.
- CDS and residual risk premiums were incorporated in our modelling process. In addition, history and UBS show that a ratings-based adjustment of a 10-15 basis point yield increase is justified.
- Despite a slightly higher justified yield than pre-downgrade, we think TLT will benefit systematically when the markets reprice yields.
- We deem TLT ETF's distribution commendable and its expense ratio moderate.
