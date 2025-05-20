Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per unit, kept unchanged from its prior distribution and $2 per unit annualized for a 22.5% dividend yield. The distribution was cut in half at the end of 2024, compounding
Icahn Enterprises: The Fat 22% Dividend Yield Is Not In Play
Summary
- Icahn Enterprises is paying out a 22% dividend yield following a 50% reduction to its quarterly distributions in 2024 to fund a tender offer for CVR Energy.
- The company's tender offer for 17.75 million CVR shares failed, but the dividend remains truncated, even with total liquidity of $5.04 billion as of the end of the first quarter.
- A fall in oil prices is set to drive losses at CVR, as the commons are up 28% year-to-date.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.