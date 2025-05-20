Janus Henderson Overseas ADR Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Our portfolio outperformed the benchmark, returning 6.25% gross versus 5.36%, driven by strong stock selection in financials and defense sectors.
  • We remain constructive on international equities, seeking undervalued free cash flow opportunities amid ongoing market volatility and global policy shifts.
  • European banks and defense stocks, like BNP Paribas and BAE Systems, contributed positively, while TSMC and Samsonite detracted due to sector-specific headwinds.
  • We focus on disciplined, bottom-up stock selection, prioritizing strong balance sheets and management, aiming to deliver long-term returns despite near-term uncertainties.

At a glance

  • Performance
    • The Portfolio returned 6.25% (gross) and the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index SM returned 5.36%.
  • Contributors/detractors
    • Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector detracted from relative performance. Stock selection in the financials sector contributed.

