Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Capital Preservation Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 0.82% (gross) and the 20% MSCI ACWI Net/80% Bloomberg US Agg returned 1.97%.
  • An underweight in U.S. fixed income detracted from relative performance.
  • Economic uncertainty could lead to investment market volatility, which may present investors with attractively valued investment opportunities.

Performance - USD (%)

Returns

Cumulative 1Q25

Cumulative YTD

Cumulative 1 Yr

Annualized 3 Yr

Annualized 5 Yr

Annualized 10 Yr

Since Inception (09/01/23)

Composite (gross)

0.82

0.82

5.05

7.16

Composite (net)

0.08

