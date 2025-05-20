Is Robinhood The Next Charles Schwab?

Summary

  • Robinhood's transformation into a $50B fintech leader is driven by rapid product expansion, strong revenue growth, and a resilient founding CEO.
  • Strategic moves into banking, wealth management (Strategies & Cortex), and crypto (WonderFi acquisition) position Robinhood as the Schwab for millennials.
  • Competition from Webull and eToro, plus rapid product expansion, are key risks, but Robinhood's product innovation remains a core strength.
  • At $61/share, Robinhood offers a solid entry point; expect a 10% upside by Q3 2025, fueled by product launches and ongoing market volatility.
Close-up of woman trading stock online on mobile phone

Luis Alvarez

Round Two for Robinhood

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was the breakout stock for investors in 2024. It was one of my better calls since I wrote about it in November 2024. Post-election buying Robinhood seemed like a no-brainer because

Vijar Kohli is a co-founder of Golden Door. Read more of his investment content at goldendoorasset.com Follow him on X @vijarkohli to stay in touch.

