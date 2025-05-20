AvalonBay Vs. Equity Residential: One Has Clearer Growth Catalysts
Summary
- AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential are two of the biggest names in the U.S. apartment REIT space, each offering a different approach to urban rental exposure.
- AvalonBay has shown stronger FFO growth and a more balanced market mix, giving it a leg up in terms of long-term potential.
- Equity Residential, while solid and income-focused, is still feeling the weight of slower rent recovery in some of its core markets.
- Both REITs are dealing with economic pressure and policy headwinds, but AvalonBay seems to currently have the upper hand, especially for investors focused on more than just yield.
