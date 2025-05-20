Reddit Below $100? That's My Buy Signal

Summary

  • Reddit, Inc. has one problem, and it's getting priced into the stock; that problem is Alphabet aka Google.
  • Wells Fargo's downgrade over concerns on Google brought-in traffic with AI-integrated into search engine is what triggered this sell off and we think investors should buy it.
  • Ad monetization is accelerating, with 61% Y/Y revenue growth and international ad revenue up 83%; this means there is a lot more room for growth.
  • Valuation is high, but justified by hyper-growth potential; expectations have reset, and the Google risk is now priced in.
  • RDDT stock has a track record of bouncing back from Google-induced selloffs, and we think it'll see a run-up this time, too.
A basketball player"s hand grips the edge of the hoop he scores

Hello Africa

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) got downgraded by Wells Fargo Monday morning, slashing the price target to $115 from $168, and the stock closed down almost 5% for the day, bringing its six-month total to negative 21% and YTD to negative 35%. The reason for

