Deutsche Telekom Is A Hold After Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Deutsche Telekom's strong performance is driven by T-Mobile US, with European segments showing weaker growth, especially in broadband.
- Despite solid fundamentals and rising dividends, the stock's valuation is stretched, trading above my preferred P/E multiple of 15.
- I believe the company remains a reliable compounder, but current prices reflect overvaluation, so I rate the stock as a hold.
- I am not selling my shares, but see no reason to add more until valuation becomes more attractive or growth accelerates outside the US.
