Janus Henderson European Focus Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
Summary

  • European Focus Fund returned 10.46% and the MSCI Europe NR Index returned 10.48%.
  • Top individual contributors to relative performance included Rheinmetall, UniCredit, and Deutsche Bank. Detractors included Intercontinental Hotels, ASM International, and Publicis Groupe.
  • European equities continue to trade close to record discounts compared with U.S. equities, and international investor positioning remains low, together providing a safety net in the current uncertain environment.

Performance - USD (%)

Cumulative Annualized
Returns 1Q25 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (08/31/01)
Class I Shares 10.46 10.46 3.59 7.81 15.8 5.43 11.44
Class

Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

