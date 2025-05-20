Heidrick & Struggles: A Well-Growing, Defensive 5.8 EV/EBITDA Pick

Caffital Research
1.55K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Heidrick & Struggles reported a strong Q1, including broad-based growth across segments and markets. Profitability returned to good growth after a weaker 2024.
  • Macroeconomic uncertainty has surfaced, but Heidrick & Struggles is well-positioned. A strong balance sheet and defensive earnings aid the company.
  • HSII stock remains undervalued. I estimate 68% upside to $72.4.

Business woman doing a business presentation to colleagues

Sarah Mason

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) reported a good start to 2025. The executive search provider and other leadership service company reported broad-based growth across segments and markets. Notably, underlying profitability also returned to growth after declines in 2024. Macroeconomic

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.55K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HSII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSII
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News