ASML: Why I'm Reissuing My Sell Rating

Summary

  • ASML's book-to-bill metrics indicate slower demand. And tariffs pose additional challenges to revenues and gross margins via higher input costs.
  • Slower product upgrade cycles due to oversupply conditions with Chinese semi-players are likely to pressure gross margins further in H2 FY25.
  • ASML stock valuation multiples are a little higher than the longer-term median levels.
  • ASML technicals look weak relative to the S&P500, as the buyers' attempt up has lacked strength and momentum.
  • I expect China to release more news about its EUV developments. Whilst this is a longer-term risk to ASML's virtual monopoly position in EUVs, de-rating of ASML stock would be premature as China is still years behind ASML.
Performance Assessment

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) (NEOE:ASML:CA) has performed in line with the S&P500 since my last update on the stock:

So my 'Neutral/Hold' view has been accurate so far (see the last section of this article on how to interpret Hunting Alpha's ratings).

