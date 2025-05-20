Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wolf Investing Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Visa: Stop Swiping For Now
Summary
- Visa's global presence and internal growth seem to be fueling over-excitement.
- Despite its amazing brand recognition and proven, strong management, regulatory and market risks don't match the overly positive sentiment regarding the company.
- Opportunities and challenges are mixed, but Visa's long-term vision puts the company in a better position in the future than where it seems to be now.
- While my DCF shows Visa is 44% overpricing, it doesn't show the full picture.
- I recommend holding for now, until the market proves more stability and Visa shows sustained growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.