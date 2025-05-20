GLQ: High-Yield CEF With Flawed Blended Strategy

May 20, 2025 1:05 PM ETClough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)GLQ
Cain Lee
5.76K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) targets attractive total returns via a mix of global equities and debt, emphasizing income generation.
  • The fund offers significant international exposure, diversifying beyond US markets for broader opportunity and risk mitigation.
  • GLQ currently yields an appealing 11.5% through monthly distributions, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
  • Managed by Clough Capital Partners since 2005, the fund's strategy and risk profile are detailed in its fact sheet and annual report.

Broken piggy bank full of euro coins isolated on blue background. 3d illustration.

jroballo/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) is a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns through a strategically blended portfolio of equities and debt investments. The fund has a sizable exposure to

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.76K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLQ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GLQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News