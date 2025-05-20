Amazon: AWS Cloud Market Share Falls Below 30%, Microsoft Azure Is Winning
Summary
- Amazon’s AWS saw 17% revenue growth last quarter, which is half the growth rate that Azure delivered. This is concerning, given the narrow market size difference between these cloud providers.
- AWS’ market share fell below 30% for the first time ever last quarter. After conceding share in 2024, this trend is continuing into 2025, while Microsoft is gaining share.
- There are significant underlying weaknesses that are shaping these market dynamics, which are likely to make it difficult for Amazon to take back market share.
