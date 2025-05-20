Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Call Transcript

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Call May 20, 2025 10:25 AM ET

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Goris - Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Great. So I think we’re live, so thank you very much and for the benefit of those who are on the webcast, welcome to the Wolfe Transports Industrial Conference. My name is Nigel Coe and I cover the multi-industry companies here at Wolfe Research.

It’s my great pleasure to be joined on stage by Carrier Corporation, Dave Gitlin, Chairman and CEO and Patrick Goris, CFO. Gentlemen, thank you for being here with us. And Dave, if you want to make opening remarks and we’ll get into Q&A.

David Gitlin

Thanks Nigel. Thanks to you and Wolfe Research for having us. Yesterday was a big day for us. We had our first Investor Day since 2022 and the bottom-line is that we look back at what we said we were going to do in 2022 and we did what we said we were going to do. We said we were going to grow 50 basis points of margin a year, we grew 100. We said we would grow our EPS 10% a year, we did 15%. We said we would have cash flow equal to net income. We did that. We did, exactly. Said on our ETR and so on.

The key focus we had yesterday was accelerating growth. We said that we would grow 6% to 8% a year, we grew 4%. So what’s changed? And that was the entire focus of four hours of yesterday’s Investor Day. We said that the market, we were very, I think conservative. We said market globally around LST, which low single digits, where we like our exposure to the right verticals, the right