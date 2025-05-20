Summer Of Discontent

May 20, 2025 1:56 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Danielle Park, CFA
6.17K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • In April, Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.9%, the highest since September 2021 and 210 basis points above the July 2022 cycle low of 4.8%.
  • The National Composite MLS Home Price Index declined by 1.2% from March to $679,866 in April 2025 and is -17% from the cycle price peak in February 2022.
  • Higher vehicle and food prices are starting to reflect some impact from tariffs, but the broader upward surprise came from growth in service prices.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In April, Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.9%, the highest since September 2021 and 210 basis points above the July 2022 cycle low of 4.8% (shown below since 1950).

Beata Caranci, chief economist at TD Bank, expects a recession in

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.17K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
BMQWF--
BMO Equal Weight REITS Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News