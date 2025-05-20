Campbell's Stock: No Longer Attractive As Sales Decline (Downgrade)

Caffital Research
1.55K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Campbell's Company's organic growth has turned from slow to negative, accelerated by a slow snacks segment. The surge in GLP-1 drug usage is pressuring industry-wide snack sales.
  • The Q3 report is likely to continue Campbell's worrying organic sales decline. Profitability should gain from cost savings, but benefits are offset by weak pricing and cost inflation.
  • Based on lower estimates, CPB's fair value is approximately $44.9. The fair value estimate comes with a profitability caveat, though.

Close-Up of a Sealed Campbell"s Soup Can on Red Background

VelhoJunior

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) is set to report the company’s fiscal Q3 results from the February-April period on the 2nd of June. The quarter’s outlook is weak - after the Sovos acquisition was

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.55K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News