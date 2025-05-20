The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) is set to report the company’s fiscal Q3 results from the February-April period on the 2nd of June. The quarter’s outlook is weak - after the Sovos acquisition was
Campbell's Stock: No Longer Attractive As Sales Decline (Downgrade)
Summary
- The Campbell's Company's organic growth has turned from slow to negative, accelerated by a slow snacks segment. The surge in GLP-1 drug usage is pressuring industry-wide snack sales.
- The Q3 report is likely to continue Campbell's worrying organic sales decline. Profitability should gain from cost savings, but benefits are offset by weak pricing and cost inflation.
- Based on lower estimates, CPB's fair value is approximately $44.9. The fair value estimate comes with a profitability caveat, though.
