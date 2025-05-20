Broadcom Q2 Preview: Continuing CAPEX Spendings Among Hyperscalers
Summary
- I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on Broadcom Inc., with a fair value estimate of $247 per share, driven by robust data center and AI demand.
- Hyperscalers' sustained and rising CAPEX signals healthy near-term growth for Broadcom's semiconductor solutions, especially in custom silicon for AI and cloud.
- Broadcom's new co-packaged optics and strong AI revenue guidance position it as a leader in addressing bandwidth and latency challenges in AI infrastructure.
- Key risks include potential tariff impacts, but I expect Broadcom's diversified portfolio and margin expansion to support continued outperformance.
