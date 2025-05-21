Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in trouble. Its China-heavy supply chain is now literally a ball and chain that it needs to free itself from. Yes, the 90-day pause on tariff increases has given the stock some respite after a significant decline, but its
Apple: Risks From Every Direction Plague This 'Legacy' Giant
Summary
- Apple faces significant regulatory and legal risks threatening its high-margin Services segment, with potential commission cuts impacting profitability.
- The China-heavy supply chain and political pressure to move manufacturing to the U.S. create major macro headwinds and margin risks for Apple.
- Lack of innovation, slow R&D growth, and delayed AI adoption further weaken Apple's investment case compared to other mega-cap techs.
- Despite a lower share price, Apple's valuation and growth outlook do not justify a buy; I maintain a Sell rating for AAPL.
