Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Start Time: 10:55 January 1, 0000 11:26 AM ET

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Barclays 15th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

May 20, 2025, 10:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Hau - CFO

Takis Georgakopoulos - COO

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

All right, welcome back everybody, and very pleased to have Bob Hau, CFO; and Takis Georgakopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, both from Fiserv. Thank you so much for being here, gentlemen.

Bob Hau

Absolutely, thank you.

Takis Georgakopoulos

Thanks for having us.

Ramsey El-Assal

Bob's going to give some brief prepared remarks before we jump into our fireside chat.

Bob Hau

Yeah, so thanks, Ramsey, appreciate the opportunity and thanks for hosting us. I wanted to kick off a little bit, and obviously there's been a lot of questions around Clover volume recently and clearly it's been a difficult stretch for all of us investors, all the shareholders. And one of the most important things I want to convey to everybody is I and the management team remain absolutely convicted, strong conviction, about our ability to deliver on our full year commitments.

That's the Clover $3.5 billion of revenue. That's the organic revenue growth for the merchant and financial solutions services -- excuse me, financial services sector. It's the total company organic growth, the margin expansion, EPS, everything that we reaffirmed in first quarter. There's absolutely been no change to that.

Now, if you look at Clover's performance in the first quarter, we reported 27% revenue growth. That's on top of a 30% growth Q1 of last year, so strong growth, and puts us right on track for that $3.5 billion. I certainly recognize that the reported GPV for the first quarter and our outlook for the second quarter at 8% was a surprise or a disappointment, but particularly if you factor in the impact of the