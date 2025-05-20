SFC Energy AG (SSMFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SFC Energy AG (OTCPK:SSMFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Podesser - Chairman and CEO

Daniel Saxena - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Usama Tariq - ABN Amro/ODDO BHF

Karsten von Blumenthal - First Berlin Equity Research

Michael Kuhn - Deutsche Bank

Malte Schaumann - Warburg Research

Nicole Winkler - Berenberg

Peter Podesser

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call and thank you very much for taking the time. As usual, Daniel and I will be guiding you through the key elements of business and financials and thereafter looking forward to a lively Q&A session.

We are looking at our second best starting quarter of the year and still we have to stay, I would say, as expected against an extraordinarily strong first quarter 2024 that revenues and earnings are down compared to last year's Q1. I think we have to put this also into perspective, not just because we had, let's say, a significant project in India here in our defense business of approximately EUR10 million revenue last year in the first quarter. I think we also have to see that the first quarter this year is also above the average quarter in 2024 in regards to, let's say, revenues and earnings when we look, let's say, at the overall and I would say also normalized development.

Looking at the structure of the business and looking at the start of the year, we see it as a very solid and satisfying kickoff and this gives us also the confidence here to, let's say, still be fully convinced that we are on track to reach our full year targets. We will get into this later. If we look at the structure of the business in the first quarter of the year, I think we