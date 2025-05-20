DIV: This 'Super Dividend' ETF's Bright And Shiny Yield Comes With A Catch

My followers know I believe the "dividend income" category is a critical component of any well-diversified portfolio. That said, as I have opined on Seeking Alpha in the past, many investors - especially retirees - have been convinced (some might even say brainwashed...) by financial "analysts" into
- The DIV ETF pays a monthly dividend and is currently yielding a very attractive 7.85%.
- However, DIV's high yield masks long-term wealth destruction due to poor total returns and a declining share price.
- The fund's portfolio is filled with value traps and is overweight the underperforming energy sector, leading to severely lagging performance versus the broad market averages.
- Despite monthly dividends and a strong yield, dividend growth is unimpressive and payouts have actually declined in recent years.
- I rate DIV ETF a STRONG SELL and recommend switching to better-performing dividend growth funds or a high-quality low-cost S&P 500 ETF like VOO.
